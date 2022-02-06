RIYADH — The Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) and the National Water Company (NWC) have jointly signed an agreement to better design and implement 15 innovative production stations in less than nine months.



The agreement resonates with the inauguration of the Emir of Eastern Region Prince Saud Bin Naif on Sunday several new development projects for Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA).



The flagship event attracted high-profile figures, including Prince Ahmed Bin Fahd Bin Salman, deputy emir of the Eastern Region, and Minister of MEWA Eng. Abdulrahman Bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, Governor of SWCC Eng, Abdullah Al-Abdulkarim, and acting CEO of NWC Eng. Nimr Al-Shebl.



The projects have come into play perfectly to well ensure that the cities and governorates of the Eastern Region are supplied with about 76,000 cubic meters of desalinated water per day, drawing on the technical and engineering capabilities in tandem with the research caliber of SWCC, par excellence.



Combined together, such unique competencies have come to fruition to establish and operate highly efficient stations for desalinating borewell water, which enhances the localization of the desalination industry and the sustainability of supply with high efficiency and reliability.



This also goes in perfect harmony to best achieve the requirements of the Quality-of-Life Program, one of the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



SWCC engineering expertise and technical human resources will be tasked and entrusted with the design, implementation, commission, operation and self-maintenance of these innovative stations.



Equally important, SWCC will also provide the best solutions and practices that best contribute to raising efficiency, improving drinking water quality and increasing production rates, provided that NWC distributes the produced quantities of desalinated water to customers and stakeholders across all cities, governorates and centers of Eastern Region.



Funded by NWC across Dammam, Jubail, and Khobar, these stations are an extension of the engineering solutions innovatively developed by own high research capabilities, based on the Khyber Production Station that was established earlier; it is empowered by environmentally friendly technology known as Reverse Osmosis (RO).