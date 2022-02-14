Saudia Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Huawei Consumer Business Group for a partnership that includes adding the Saudia app to AppGallery; Huawei’s official distribution platform.

Saudia guests will now be able to book and plan their flights between Saudi Arabia and their chosen destination from the convenience of their Huawei smart devices, bringing users a richer and more engaging range of functions conveniently to their fingertips, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

CEO of Saudia Airlines Captain Ibrahim Koshy said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of our MoU with Huawei. This agreement further enhances our capabilities to develop and deliver exceptional digital products to our customers. We are continually striving to push the boundaries of innovation to ensure our guests enjoy high quality experiences and our partnership with Huawei is testament to our success with our guests.”