Significant Milestone for Zero-Emissions Amphibious Aircraft Development

JEKTA, the Switzerland-based manufacturer of the Passenger Hydro Aircraft – Zero Emissions 100 (PHA-ZE 100) electric amphibious aircraft, has initiated flight trials with a 1:9 scaled prototype of its PHA-ZE 100 amphibious flying boat. Using a distributed electric powerplant powered by onboard batteries, these tests will verify the aerodynamic and hydrodynamic configurations of the production aircraft. The remotely controlled electric amphibious aircraft model will generate data that represents the full-size aircraft, validating the results of extensive computational modeling.

Following digital simulations, these real-world flight tests are expected to deliver valuable insights into aircraft performance during water landings, taxiing, and takeoff. The 1:9 aerodynamic prototype is a critical step in aircraft testing, ensuring initial verification of key performance aspects. Two amphibious flying boats are being modified as proof-of-concept aircraft and will later validate combined digital and physical data. These purpose-built ultralight test beds are designed to derisk the program and guide detailed design adjustments before full-scale prototype construction begins.

“After extensive virtual trials and simulations, our engineers are excited to begin flying the 1:9 prototype. The flight testing marks an important milestone on our journey to bring next-generation electric amphibious aircraft to operators globally,” says CEO and co-founder George Alafinov. “Flying the scaled models and modified ultralights moves JEKTA one step closer to flying a full-scale prototype of the PHA-ZE 100, confirming that we’re on track with plans to introduce our new aircraft to the global air transport network in 2030. Testing presents an excellent opportunity for us to showcase progress to date and the future potential of the PHA-ZE 100 to investors and customers.”

Amphibious Aircraft Testing Scheduled to Conclude in September

Flight testing of the 1:9 prototype is being conducted at an undisclosed location and is expected to conclude in September 2025. JEKTA’s team has gained substantial experience in amphibious aircraft design, with a track record of producing over 90 single-engine ultralight and twin-engine flying boats.

Alafinov adds, “We are drawing on years of amphibious aircraft experience by basing our full-size test beds on ultralight aircraft of our design. That experience means our customers can be confident that the PHA-ZE 100 is built on solid foundations by engineers who understand how to trial the real-world application of amphibious aircraft design successfully.”

PHA-ZE 100 Electric Amphibious Aircraft on Track for Production

The JEKTA PHA-ZE 100 already has more than USD$1 billion of forward commitments from customers, with production at the Payerne facility scheduled to begin in 2028-2029.

JEKTA will also be attending the Paris Airshow in the Swiss Pavilion, Hall 4, B63.

