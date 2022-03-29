Riyadh: The Saudi capital today launched an ambitious global campaign for its bid to host the Expo 2030 Riyadh at a dazzling closing ceremony of the Kingdom’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.



Five countries, including Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Russia are in the reckoning for the 2030 World Expo. The letter announcing Riyadh’s intention to bid was submitted October 29, 2021 on behalf of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister.



The Saudi Pavilion’s spectacular ceremony marked the end of the Kingdom’s successful presence at Expo 2020 Dubai where millions of visitors got a glimpse of Saudi Arabia’s rich history, geographical and cultural diversity.



Speaking at the closing ceremony, Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said: "Millions of people who visited the award-winning Saudi pavilion got a glimpse of the future that the Kingdom and its capital are building. Today is just the start of showing what Riyadh has to offer for Expo 2030."



The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) is the Saudi capital’s highest authority driving the city’s transformation and is leading Riyadh’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030.



"Saudi Arabia is a young country and Riyadh’s renewal is powered by the energy and relentless ambition of its youth," Al Rasheed added. "The world needs that kind of optimism about the future now more than ever."



The RCRC CEO said the Saudi capital, with its numerous projects, will be more than ready to host the World Expo in 2030. "Riyadh is building one of the world’s largest public transport networks, one of the largest urban parks, a massive urban greening project, and turning the entire city into an open art gallery without walls."



"The impressive footfall at the Saudi pavilion demonstrates the world’s great interest in the Kingdom and the transformation it is undergoing under the leadership of King Salman bin Adbulaziz and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," Al-Rasheed concluded.