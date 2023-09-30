UAE-based retail conglomerate LuLu Group has expanded its portfolio with the opening of its new mega shopping mall in Hyderabad, India, on Wednesday.

Spanning half a million square feet, the mall is LuLu Group’s first in the South Indian state.

Featuring a hypermarket, a five-screen theatre and a food court, the new mall is expected to boost the local shopping scene.

It marks the UAE company’s entry into the Telangana retail sector, said Ashraf Ali M.A., LuLu International’s Executive Director, during the inauguration ceremony.

He noted that the mall has so far created 1,500 jobs mostly for residents in Telangana.

LuLu Group has been on an expansion spree outside the UAE.

Last week, the company signed two deals for the setting up of a logistics hub in Poland. The new deal came just days after LuLu opened its sourcing, food processing and export hub in Italy.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com