Resellers are looking to cash in on the iPhone 14 craze — with some units being sold on classifieds websites for a whooping Dh10,500.

One seller has posted the gold iPhone 14 Pro Max 1 TB for this price on the popular platform Dubizzle. It retails at only Dh6,799 on the official Apple website.

A brand-new iPhone 14 was also being sold at a premium of nearly Dh1,500, less than two hours after its release in the UAE.

The iPhone14 Pro Max 256GB — originally priced at Dh5,099 at the Apple store — had a Dh6,500 price tag. Advertised as “Bought directly from Apple Store, with receipt and full warranty”, the phone is purportedly available only for today.

Since then, at least three dozen ads have been placed on Dubizzle for various iterations of the phone.

Currently, all iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones at the Dubai Mall branch of Apple have either been sold or reserved.

What resellers say

A reseller who did not wish to be identified said that he had posted his device for a premium of Dh1,000 and had received a lot of interest.

“Some people just want to get their hands on the item first, so they are ready to pay whatever premium is required,” he said. “I have received a lot of calls. I am now waiting to finalise the deal with whoever is ready to pay me first.”

Another one said that he had already sold his but refused to disclose how much he had sold it for. “The buyer was eager to get his hands on the product,” he said. “So, he met me as soon as I posted and bought it from me.”

Earlier today, hundreds of people stood in queues for over four hours at the flagship store to get their hands on the newly launched iPhone 14 and its iterations.

Dr. Mohannad, who arrived with a bag of cash, went to the mall as early as 4am and was waiting to buy four devices for himself and his family.

The UAE is amongst the first countries where the US technology major has rolled out its latest smartphones that were unveiled on September 7.

Apple has priced iPhone 14 at Dh3,399; iPhone 14 Plus at Dh3,799; iPhone 14 Pro at Dh4,299; and iPhone 14 ProMax at Dh4,699 in the UAE.