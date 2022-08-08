Saudi Arabian retailer BindDawood Holding has completed the acquisition of 80.5% stake in Paris-based marketing agency Ykone through its wholly owned subsidiary Future Technology Retail (FTR).

BinDawood said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Monday that the value of the transaction is less than 10% of the net assets of the company. It didn’t disclose the value of the deal.

The financial impact of the deal, which is part of the company's strategy to boost its e-commerce presence, will be reflected in the financial results for the full year of 2022. According data provider Refinitiv, analysts have estimated a net profit of SAR347.48 million ($92.7 million) for the full year, compared with SAR240.56 million a year earlier.

BinDawood's shares closed trading at SAR86.4.

A subsidiary of France's TF1 Group, Ykone operates as an international influencer marketing agency with a proprietary technology offering focused on travel, beauty, fashion and luxury brands.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com