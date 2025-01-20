Riyadh - Arabian Centres Company (Cenomi Centers) entered into a strategic partnership with Visa to transform Cenomi’s offering and enhance customer experiences, according to a press release.

The Saudi company will leverage Visa’s payment solutions, such as Visa Loyalty Merchant Solutions and Visa Flexible Credential, to introduce flexible and exclusive loyalty programmes.

Set to launch later in 2025, the programme will replace the current Cenomi Rewards app and programme.

Customer accounts will be migrated seamlessly to ensure a seamless transition for all members.

Cenomi Centers and Visa will also debut co-branded Visa cards that will serve as a cornerstone of the loyalty programme.

The CEO of Cenomi Centers, Alison Rehill Erguven, said: “Not only will this collaboration facilitate convenient and flexible payment options for Cenomi Centers’ customers, but it will also enhance our exclusive loyalty program and will deliver VIP benefits and experiences.”

Ali Bailoun, Visa's Regional GM for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, commented: "With digital payments now accounting for more than 70% of retail transactions in Saudi Arabia, this partnership will also elevate the retail industry and position the Kingdom as a leader in digital commerce in line with Saudi Vision 2030."

As of 30 September 2024, Cenomi Centers recorded net profits valued at SAR 867.60 million, down by 14.83% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.01 billion.

