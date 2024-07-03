Riyadh -- The number of point-of-sale (POS) transactions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the week of June 23 to 29 reached 189,693,000, with a value of SAR12,349,544,000, compared to SAR8,343,012,000 for the same period a year ago.



According to the Saudi Central Bank’s (SAMA’s) weekly POS bulletin, the number of transactions in clothing and footwear was 5,306,000, with a value of SAR717,162,000. The number of transactions in construction and building materials was 1,460,000, with a value of SAR328,516,000. The number of transactions in education was 100,000, with a value of SAR99,064,000.



The number of transactions in electronic and electric devices was 1,185,000 with a value of SAR220,385,000. The number of transactions at gasoline stations was 14,976,000 with a value of SAR834,527,000. The number of transactions in health was 7,519,000 with a value of SAR801,254,000. The number of transactions in furniture was 1,101,000 with a value of SAR276,319,000.



The number of transactions in hotels was 675,000 with a value of SAR220,379,000. The number of transactions in public utilities was 959,000 with a value of SAR72,410,000. The number of transactions in jewelry was 206,000 with a value of SAR240,048,000. The number of transactions in miscellaneous goods and services was 23,124,000 with a value of SAR1,606,265,000.



The number of transactions in recreation and culture was 1,965,000 with a value of SAR257,753,000. The number of transactions in restaurants and cafes was 52,937,000 with a value of SAR1,806,086,000. The number of transactions in beverage and food was 44,245,000 with a value of SAR1,887,182,000.



The number of transactions in telecommunication was 1,437,000 with a value of SAR116,483,000. The number of transactions in transportation was 2,772,000 with a value of SAR790,057,000. The number of other transactions was 29,774,000 with a value of SAR2,075,654,000.



On the level of the Kingdom's cities, the number of weekly POS transactions in Riyadh reached 56,721,000 with a value of SAR3,969,959,000. The number of POS transactions in Makkah reached 7,243,000 with a value of SAR444,042,000. The number of POS transactions in Madinah reached 7,876,000 with a value of SAR489,256,000.



The number of POS transactions in Tabuk reached 4,008,000 with a value of SAR230,890,000. The number of POS transactions in Hail reached 3,636,000 with a value of SAR213,485,000. The number of POS transactions in Abha reached 3,748,000 with a value of SAR207,593,000. The number of POS transactions in Buraydah reached 4,475,000 with a value of SAR296,457,000.



The number of POS transactions in Al-Khobar reached 3,815,000 with a value of SAR331,493,000. The number of POS transactions in Dammam reached 7,252,000 with a value of SAR580,418,000. The number of POS transactions in Jeddah reached 21,931,000 with a value of SAR1,710,852,000, and the number of POS transactions in the other cities reached 68,989,000 with a value of SAR3,875,099,000.