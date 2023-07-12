Samsung Gulf Electronics has launched its state-of-the-art Customer Service Plaza and Lounge in the heart of Abu Dhabi, operated by partner Eros.

Strategically located opposite the Abu Dhabi Municipality, the 96㎡ plaza is now open to serve Samsung customers in and around UAE's capital.

The customer service plaza offers comprehensive services to address mobile and tablet repairs, software updates, and mobile phone recycling. Staffed by highly professional Samsung technicians, the centre ensures that customers' devices receive expert care and attention.

Samsung Lounge

A key highlight of the plaza is the Samsung Lounge, a dedicated space that provides customers with the opportunity to explore, experience and purchase Samsung's flagship devices across various product categories, including mobiles, TVs, and Soundbars. In addition to repairs and updates, customers can also benefit from the sales & service synergy at the plaza.

Commenting, Kiran Tewari, Director of Customer Service, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “At Samsung, we are driven by a commitment to innovation and delivering unparalleled customer service. The launch of our state-of-the-art Customer Service Plaza in Abu Dhabi marks another significant milestone in our journey. Providing our customers with the best possible service experience is a top priority and the opening of the new plaza is a testament to our unwavering dedication to their satisfaction.”

Ahmad Badri, Director of Eros Group, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Samsung in bringing this advanced Customer Service Plaza to Abu Dhabi. Through this partnership, we aim to enhance the overall customer experience and reinforce our dedication to delivering top-notch service."

S-Care Extended Warranty

Moreover, customers can purchase the S-Care Extended Warranty directly from the service plaza, offering additional coverage for up to 2 years beyond the standard warranty period. This ensures enhanced protection for their Samsung devices.

It also features a dedicated Soundbar Experience Zone, where customers can connect their mobile devices via the SmartThings app and immerse themselves in the latest soundbar technology. For added convenience, the latest service center offers a door-to-door service option, enabling customers to have their devices serviced without leaving the comfort of their homes.

