Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has launched a comprehensive inspection campaign targeting gold markets across the country, following recent consumer complaints about substandard products.

In recently released footage, Ministry agents can be seen coordinating their efforts via walkie-talkies, directing teams to collect random samples from gold retailers for quality testing at the Ministry's headquarters.

Head of the Commercial Fraud and Counterfeiting Department Abdullah Ali Salmi revealed that the operation was initiated after his department received specific complaints about products failing to meet state standards.

"The Consumer Protection and Administrative Fraud Control Department, through our Counterfeiting Section, is actively investigating these reports of non-compliant products," Salmi stated.

Inspector Mohammed Al-Shamri, who led the field operations, confirmed the campaign's progress.

"We have conducted thorough inspections of multiple gold establishments, collecting various bullion samples for detailed quality and compliance testing," he said.

The Ministry has issued stern warnings to retailers, emphasizing that it is strictly prohibited to sell, display, promote, or advertise any gold products that are deemed faulty or corrupted.

According to official guidelines, products are considered substandard if they fail to meet quality specifications, are unfit for use, or show signs of tarnishing.

Violations of these regulations carry serious penalties.

Offenders face up to two years imprisonment and fines ranging from 3,000 to 1,000,000 riyals, or both, depending on the severity of the violation.

This initiative comes as part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to protect consumer rights and maintain high standards in the gold market, ensuring that all precious metal products meet strict quality and safety requirements.

