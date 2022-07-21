UAE - noon.com, the Middle East’s leading online shopping destination, is launching its massive Big Yellow Sale, running from July 23 to July 29 midnight offering shoppers savings of up to 80% off thousands of products.

Electronics and smartphone prices will be slashed by up to 60% this Big Yellow Sale, with crazy price drops on Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei, and Xiaomi smartphones, smartwatches, and audio devices. Laptops are available from just AED699 ($190), and the latest televisions reduced from AED3,999 down to just AED1,999.

One can get up to 80% off top fashion brands like Nike, Adidas, and Reebok, and up to 70% off the latest sunglasses (Vincent Chase for just AED120, and Ray-Ban starting from AED279) and watches from Casio, and Tommy Hilfiger. Scents and beauty products suited for all budgets will be available from The Ordinary, Bourjois, and Roberto Cavalli.

Unlimited cashback

Customers with a Mashreq noon VIP credit card can get 5% unlimited cashback and 2% cashback when they use their Mashreq noon VIP Savings Account.

Parents get 15% off noon’s baby gear range using code GEAR15 at checkout, with the highest quality baby gear from Bugaboo, Chicco, and Britax Romer at crazy low prices. Amazing offers on toys will be available from just AED5, including LEGO products from only AED16.

Make mealtimes will be easier than ever with 70% off appliances like airfryers (from AED99) and home and kitchen essentials from Home Box, Tefal, and Black & Decker. One can get an extra 10% off when using noon’s exclusive discount codes at checkout.

noon provides speedy next-day delivery services and guaranteed quality from a wide range of trusted retail partners.

