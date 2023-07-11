Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series this year. The upcoming range, like every time, has already created a buzz in the market — and speculations are rife about its features, colours, design and price.

Reports suggest that Apple might increase the price of its new phones, especially the iPhone 15 Pro Max. There has been no official word.

According to a note to investors, tech analyst Jeff Pu, of Haitong International Tech Research, has said that iPhone 15 Pro Max can be the most expensive iPhone ever, reported AppleInsider.

The rumoured price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max has been listed below:

At present, iPhone 14 Pro Max 1 TB is the costliest, with a price tag of $1,599 (Dh 5,873).

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 15 series is likely to bear resemblance to its predecessor, iPhone 14.

The new phones will have a pill-and-hole cutout, which will be seen in all iPhone 15 models. No model will have a notch but the US-based company is, instead, expected to opt for the Dynamic Island. iPhone 15 series is also rumoured to be thinner than iPhone 14 and have more curved bezels.

Rumours also suggest that all iPhone 15 models may get a USB-C port of the lightning port that the company uses. This is being done to comply with regulations in Europe. Apple may also not reintroduce its Touch ID with the iPhone 15 series and continue using the Face ID feature.

When it comes to the camera, Apple could use Sony’s latest image sensors to improve portrait image quality. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models may get the 48-megapixel camera that was seen in iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple could introduce four models of iPhone 15. These include 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.1-inch iPhone 15. All four phones may come equipped with an OLED display driver chip allowing reduced power consumption.

The phones will be made available in dark pink, light blue standard black and white, and red, as per reports.

