Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, proudly announces the grand opening of its flagship store on King Abdulaziz Road in Riyadh.



This cutting-edge space is more than a retail destination—it is a hub of innovation, designed to offer Saudi consumers immersive experiences with the latest in smart home and entertainment technology.



The launch reinforces Hisense’s commitment to the Saudi market, showcasing its dedication to empowering modern lifestyles through products that blend functionality, design, and advanced technology.



The Riyadh flagship store reimagines how consumers interact with technology. Visitors can explore:



• Gaming Zone: Step into the ultimate gaming experience with ultra-responsive Hisense ULED TVs, Laser TVs, and projectors designed in collaboration with Xbox. Experience gaming with vibrant visuals, seamless performance, and sound that immerses you in the action.



• Cinema Zone: Witness the future of home entertainment with Hisense’s Laser TVs and projectors. The store’s private cinema showcases cinematic picture quality and surround sound, delivering a theater-like experience at home.



• ConnectLife Smart Home Zone: Discover a fully integrated smart home experience powered by the ConnectLife app. From the Smart PureFlat Refrigerator to advanced air conditioners, Hisense appliances enable seamless control, energy efficiency, and unparalleled convenience.



Each zone invites customers to interact with products firsthand, showcasing Hisense’s commitment to creating a fully connected and innovative ecosystem for modern homes.



At the heart of the launch is the unveiling of the Hisense 110-Inch ULED X Mini LED TV, setting a new benchmark for home entertainment. Key features include:



• 10,000 nits of peak brightness for unmatched clarity



• Over 40,000 local dimming zones for perfect contrast



• Hi-View Engine X for AI-optimized visuals



• Dynamic X-Display for ultra-wide viewing angles with minimal glare



• Built-in 4.1.2 surround sound with a subwoofer for immersive audio



This flagship TV turns any room into a luxurious cinema, offering an unrivalled combination of performance and design.



The grand opening event brought together influential dignitaries and business leaders, including Fahad Aljubairy, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Sara Altamimi, GM of International Cooperation, Ministry of Economy and Planning, and Wu, Delegate from the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia.



Key Hisense executives, including Jason Ou, President of Hisense MEA, and Leo Hu, General Manager of Hisense Saudi Arabia, welcomed guests and shared their vision for the store as a beacon of innovation in the Saudi market.



Commenting on the launch, Jason Ou, President of Hisense MEA, said:



“Opening our flagship store in Riyadh represents a significant milestone in our journey to bring smart, connected living to Saudi Arabia. From the Gaming Zone to the ConnectLife Smart Home Zone, we are creating spaces that inspire our customers to embrace the future of technology.”



This new store is part of Hisense’s broader regional strategy, which includes investments such as a Research and Development Center in Dubai, a manufacturing facility in Egypt, and a commitment to integrating its technologies into the lives of millions.



The Riyadh store also highlights Hisense’s global sports partnerships. Exclusive displays celebrate collaborations with Real Madrid, UEFA Euro 2024, and the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, uniting innovation with the excitement of the world's most iconic sporting events.



Visitors can explore Real Madrid-themed products and connect with Hisense’s passion for performance on and off the field.



The Hisense flagship store is now open, inviting visitors to explore its innovative zones, interact with groundbreaking products, and experience technology designed to elevate everyday living.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).