JEDDAH — Saudi Automobiles market officially welcomed the 2023 All-New Emgrand, the latest addition to the Geely’s 2023 portfolio of Sedan segment. Wallan, the Kingdom's exclusive Distributor for Geely cars since 2020, unveiled the All-New Fourth-Generation Emgrand, which was first launched in 2009, at a ceremony held at the company's headquarters in Riyadh in the presence of senior officials of Geely Auto.



On this occasion Mr. Mohammed Nabeel AlKhalawi, Vice President of Operations and Development at Wallan, said: " The official launch of the 2023 All-New Emgrand today adds yet another feather to our long list of Geely-Wallan accomplishments. We have come a long-way since May 2020, when Geely-Wallan partnership re-launched the Geely brand in the Saudi market, and since then there has been no looking back. Thanks to Almighty Allah, we have continued to exceed customer expectations with every passing day, and our increasing Sales and Market Share is a testimony of it. Since the inception of the Wallan-Geely partnership, we have registered a strong presence across all consumer segments through our versatile range of SUVs, specifically in the Compact SUV market, with our game-changing SUV-C category Coolray and Coupé SUV Tugella.”



Mr. Mohammed Nabeel AlKhalawi further explained, that the All-New Emgrand has been built on the world-renowned BMA architecture, which offers the best-in-class Design, Safety, Space and Smart Technology standards.



On this occasion Mr. Cook Xue - Geely International Corporate Vice President & Geely Middle East Business Unit General Manager, said: "We have always endeavored to design the best-in-class automobiles, surpassing each generation of competitive vehicles in advanced specifications and features, and the Fourth-Generation Emgrand is yet another labor of perfection. For the past 10 consecutive years, the Emgrand has been the best-selling sedan in China, registering cumulative sales of more than 3.40 million units to-date. The Middle-East and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in particular, is one of the first overseas markets to launch the Fourth-Generation All-New Emgrand after its debut in China last year; a testament to Geely’s priority attachment to this market in the scheme of its strategic international business interests.”

