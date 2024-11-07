Cairo Festival City Mall, owned and operated by Al-Futtaim Real Estate, announced the opening of Furla’s first store in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

The opening of the Italian inclusive fashion brand in Egypt aligns with Al Futtaim Real Estate’s vision to elevate the shopping experience.

“We are committed to continuously enhancing our offerings to cater to the discerning tastes of our clientele, ensuring that every visit to Cairo Festival City Mall is a memorable and delightful experience of unparalleled sophistication,” Tamer Fouda, Director of Asset Management, Al-Futtaim Real Estate, Egypt, said.

Founded in 1927 in Bologna, Italy, Furla brand offers a diverse range of products to the Egyptian premium retail community, under the company’s global expansion plan and commitment to timeless elegance.

