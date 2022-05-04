Euro zone retail sales slipped by more than expected in March as the Russian invasion of Ukraine sapped consumer confidence and inflation surged, data showed on Wednesday.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said retail trade in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 0.4% month-on-month in March for a 0.8% year-on-year rise. Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1% monthly decline and a 1.4% year-on-year rise.

The biggest monthly fall was for mail orders and internet purchases, declining 4.3%, as well as by 13.2% year-on-year.

Car fuel sales were down 2.9% on the month but still 8.3% up year-on-year. Sales of food, drinks and cigarettes rose 0.8% on the month, but were still 2.5% lower than a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)




