Dubai is set to host its 31st edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the longest-running retail festival in the world.

The event, which has been part of the city's history for nearly three decades, will take place from December 5, 2025 to January 11, 2026.

DSF has become a globally recognised cultural phenomenon, welcoming millions of visitors and transforming the city into a hub where commerce, creativity, and community converge.

The opening weekend concerts will feature an electrifying lineup of international and regional artists, while several popular attractions return with enhanced features, including the DSF Drone Show, DSF Auto Season, and Dubai's favourite outdoor market e& MOTB.

Over 1,000 drones, including 100 pyro drones, will light up the night sky in harmony with the festival's tradition of fireworks, creating two brand-new shows every evening.

DSF Auto Season builds on the success of its previous edition, bringing together an exciting line-up of experiences that go beyond showcasing cars to create a community where enthusiasts connect, share their passion, and celebrate motoring culture.

The e& MOTB will transform Dubai Design District into an open-air festival hub, featuring 27 new food vendors, 56 retail concepts, and over 100 exclusive products.

DSF x Hatta offers family-friendly evenings in Dubai's natural landscapes, including immersive Hatta Lights trails, outdoor concerts, gourmet pop-ups, fireworks displays, and kids' activities.

Over 1,000 retailers will offer something for every style and taste, and culinary connoisseurs can explore a dynamic gastronomy scene.

