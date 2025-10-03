Doha, Qatar: Deliveroo Qatar today announced that it has officially become part of DoorDash, following the successful completion of the acquisition.

In an open letter, DoorDash Co-Founder and CEO, Tony Xu, marks “the beginning of a new chapter, not the end of an old one”, stating that “the Deliveroo app and products you know and love aren’t going anywhere”. The letter goes on to say that “by combining DoorDash’s global scale and technology, we have the opportunity to serve more people, in more places, with greater impact.”

The letter directly addresses each side of our audiences: consumers, merchants, and riders, explaining the company’s intentions to build on what’s already in place.

To Deliveroo’s seven million active customers, Xu speaks of the company’s intentions to make the user experience “even faster, smarter, and more delightful”.

To Deliveroo’s network of approximately 178,000 merchants on its platform, Xu shares the company’s ambitions to introduce more tools to help businesses “thrive both online and offline.”

To Deliveroo’s network of 130,000 riders, Xu says they will commit supporting and protecting riders to make delivering easier, safer, and more secure.”

Wolt Co-Founder Miki Kuusi will become the new CEO of Deliveroo, in addition to his existing role as Head of International at DoorDash. Kuusi will be relocating to London in the coming months to take on this role.

“Having known Will Shu and others from the Deliveroo team for many years, I’ve always admired what they have built: a strong brand, a great product, and world-class operations," said Miki Kuusi, CEO of Deliveroo and Head of International at DoorDash. “I want to thank Wil in particular for everything he has done for Deliveroo and the industry as a whole. It’s remarkable what this team has built and accomplished. I couldn’t be more excited to learn from each other as we take our shared mission to the next level.”

