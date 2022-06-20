Egyptian start-up Beyooot announced the official launch of its activity in Egypt, becoming the first e-commerce platform specialised in home and office furniture based on augmented reality (AR) technology with a capital of EGP 5m.

Beyooot aims to provide furniture products to be displayed on the platform and exported to foreign markets.

AR technology contributes to allowing all visitors of the platform to get a unique buying and shopping experience that enables customers to check and review the furniture they want to buy before completing the purchase process. The platform provides a distinct collection of Egyptian handmade furniture that caters to all tastes.

All the products offered by the platform are made in Egypt with high quality and competitive prices with the aim of empowering Egyptian furniture manufacturers and factories and enabling them to reach new markets.

Beyooot — which was founded by Hussein Talaat, Mahmoud Qora, Ahmed Wahdan, and Hassan Mihoub — contributes to empowering Egyptian furniture manufacturers with exporting products abroad. The platform initially targets the Saudi and Emirati market, and then plans to expand to the rest of the Arabian Gulf’s markets by the end of 2022.

For his part, Talaat expressed his happiness with the launch of the platform at this time when the Egyptian government is highlighting support for the export of local products abroad, noting that the main goal of the platform is to utilise all technological solutions to highlight the beauty of Egyptian furniture and support their export.

“We have a team with great expertise in the field of furniture trade within the Gulf’s markets in terms of sales, marketing, customer service, and technical support, as well as logistical services, shipping, and warehousing suitable with the nature of those markets,” Talaat said.

“These expertise were acquired over several years of work in several markets, especially the Saudi market, where we managed to achieve sales worth over SAR 35m and reach over 300,000 customers. This is how the idea of ​​Beyooot came up, which will be the first electronic platform for furniture trading based on technology.”

According to statistics, Egypt was the first source of furniture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia until 2017 due to the many advantages that Egyptian furniture has in terms of design, materials, and prices.

“Through our platform, we provide many electronic payment methods in several currencies according to each country, in addition to the technical support service that helps customers receive answers to all their questions. We also have systems to track orders starting from the moment they were selected, all the way to the stages of manufacturing, shipment, and receipt,” Talaat added.

As part of the preparations for the operation of Beyooot, 30 factories and furniture manufacturing workshops have been contracted so far, and it is expected that the platform will include up to 100 factories within one month of the launch, and 1,000 factories by the end of 2022.

