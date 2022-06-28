UAE-based developer Arada has opened the first retail cluster, East Boulevard at its fast-growing Aljada community, welcoming a range of global brands and local favourites to Sharjah for the first time.

The 75,000-sq-ft space represents the first section of East Boulevard to be opened. One of two main avenues located within the megaproject, East Boulevard stretches for 2.2km offering a range of retail, dining and services options along a wide, walkable tree-lined street.

According to Arada, the newly-opened section of East Boulevard is located on the ground floor of the four premium Misk buildings, and is anchored by a Spinneys supermarket, its fourth store in Sharjah, as well as an outlet from the worldwide coffee house company Starbucks.

Among the international brands making their Sharjah debut in East Boulevard are: Five Guys, the well-known US burger house; Turkish restaurant chain Bosporus; and British cookie brand Ben’s Cookies.

Famed Lebanese ice cream brand Bachir is also opening its first outlet in the UAE at the Aljada location, while Japanese lifestyle department store Mumuso will also have a shop there, stated the developer.

Welcoming the brands, Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi said: "East Boulevard is another step forward in our mission to provide the ideal lifestyle for residents and visitors at this rapidly growing destination, and we have worked hard to secure an exciting range of brands, many of which are entering the Sharjah market for the first time."

"This carefully curated mix of tenants has been designed to support the thousands of residents who are now moving into Aljada, but visitors from across Sharjah and further beyond as well," he stated.

Alkhoshaibi pointed out that in addition to the global brands, there were also a number of locally-owned ones opening their doors in Misk Boulevard including: Japanese outlet Origami Sushi; Moon Slice Pizza; Life Pharmacy; and the popular Sharjah-based café Hoof Café.

Further brands and services scheduled to open in the coming months include: Canadian nursery Maple Bear; Virtuality, a virtual reality space; Racks Café, which contains a collection of board games; popular Saudi vegan restaurant Wabi Sabi; Indian restaurant brand Gazebo; flower shop Seasons Floristry; and local coffee shop brand Late Lounge.

The remaining sections of East Boulevard, which run past the Nest student housing complex and the East Village district, will both open in the first quarter of 2023, it added.

