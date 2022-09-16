There were long queues outside Dubai Mall as hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on the brand new iPhone 14, which goes on sale in the UAE today.

Apple store employees lined up at the entrance and counted down to 8am while welcoming the first buyers inside the Apple store at Dubai Mall.

Abdul Rafeeque, an IT manager at a media company was first in line after securing a reservation for 8am. “I am buying two iPhone 14 Pros of 256GB in the deep purple colour,” said the beaming Indian national. “Although I have been at every launch event since the 4S, this is the first time that I am first in line.”

Rafeeque had logged in to several devices to secure the earliest appointment when the reservations began.

Some people had been waiting since 4am to get into the mall, despite having reservations. Dr Mohanad was one of them. “I am buying four devices for myself and my family,” he said. “Cant wait to get my hands on them”.

"Losing some cash in the morning is good," jokes Dr Mohanad.