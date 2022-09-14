Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, recently launched its first flagship store at City Centre Mirdif in Dubai, UAE.

The experiential store will act as a destination hub that showcases Anker Innovations’ latest innovations across its brands, including Anker Charging, eufy Smart Home, Soundcore Audio, AnkerWork and Nebula projectors. They are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and connected via the internet of things (IoT) that can be controlled from anywhere through eufy app available on all smartphones.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our first flagship store in the UAE to cater to the country’s diverse and tech-savvy customers,” said Faraz Mehdi, General Manager, Anker Innovations, MEA and South Asia. “In the past two years, we have seen an increased demand for home vacuum cleaners, robotic cleaners, and more. We see much exploration in the spaces and strong adoption among the residents.

“ In addition, the ongoing trend of an increase in the number of nuclear families is creating a positive outlook on the market. Our charging and home solutions address the needs of the modern nuclear family, whilst ensuring that all expectations for maintaining a home are met and exceeded” said Mehdi.

Anker Innovations states that it aspires to create an inviting smart home hub that garners consumers’ interest and presents each product’s unique features. The City Centre Mirdif store which is operated by Distribution powerhouse Seventh Dimension aligns with Anker Innovations’ vision to provide consumers with a world-class experience, and plans are also in place to expand retail investments in other GCC markets in the coming years.

“The response we have received from the GCC region as it relates to Anker Innovations has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Abdullah Al-Lafi, Chairman, Seventh Dimension Company. “The UAE market has always been future-driven as customers are constantly seeking innovative products and solutions to make their lives easier and more convenient. This is now our 7th Anker Innovations store in the region, our first experiential store in the UAE and we are confident that it will achieve the same level of interest and success as the others have over the years.”

