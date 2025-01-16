DOHA: Waseef, a leader in the field of real estate management and marketing, provides its service to a number of entities in Qatar in the private and government sectors, where it operates, manages, and provides maintenance services, and cost analysis, for a balanced mix of real estate assets extending over an area of ​​​​more than 4 million square meters distributed throughout Qatar.

It varies between residential, administrative, commercial, industrial, educational, logistical, hospitality and multiple uses, in a way that meets the real needs of the market, keeps pace with urban and population growth, and emphasises Waseef’s vital role in contributing to supporting projects and plans for the growth of the national economy and diversifying its sources to reach sustainable development and achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The services provided by Waseef also contribute to supporting the aspirations and ambitions of the beneficiaries of the projects it manages from various segments, providing ideal residential environments for its clients, improving the quality of life of individuals, workers and society in general, and meeting the requirements of sustainability and social responsibility through sustainable projects and initiatives to improve the quality of life.

Through its deep knowledge of the real estate market, Waseef has a proven track record in managing and operating residential real estate projects that provide its residents with a distinguished residential and living experience and meet all requirements and needs. These projects include Our City, Mesaimeer Residences, and Al Sailiya Residences.

The ‘Our City’ project accommodates about 36,000 people and includes 339 buildings housing 6,780 fully furnished apartments equipped with all world-class amenities and equipment to provide exceptional standards for a contemporary, distinctive and incomparable residential experience. These apartments are distributed between 4,740 three-room apartments and 2,040 two-room apartments.

The project contains 166,481 square meters of green space and 714,249 square meters of corridors, walking areas, and parking lots. In addition, the project contains all the facilities that meet the requirements and desires of the beneficiary families and provide amenities for them such as mosques, hypermarkets, and retail stores, playgrounds, health clubs, entertainment facilities, service buildings, warehouses, kindergartens, and other public facilities.

The Barwa Residences project in the Mesaimeer and Al Sailiya locations also provides services to the limited-income group by collecting rental values ​​at competitive prices in addition to providing all the needs and requirements of its residents by providing a wide range of distinguished services. Each site includes 992 residential units (two rooms and a hall and three rooms and a hall) and 11 commercial stores of various sizes. The infrastructure and road projects that were recently opened near the two locations of the Barwa Residences project in Mesaimeer and Al Sailiya made the two areas in which the project is located more lively, which reflected positively on the preference of a large segment of the public to live in them.

