Modon, a master developer known for vibrant and sustainable communities, has announced that it has entered into a deal with Emsteel Group, the UAE’s leading steel and building materials manufacturer, to source its pioneering low-carbon steel for a key project of Emirati energy major Masdar in the UAE capital.

With this, Modon said it has become the first real estate developer to use low-carbon steel in UAE.

This collaboration underscores Emsteel and Modon’s vital role in driving the construction industry’s transition toward sustainability and decarbonization, it stated.

Aligned with the UAE’s Net-Zero 2050 Strategy, the partnership aims to facilitate decarbonization across the construction value chain in the UAE and the wider region by introducing green steel produced with certified renewable hydrogen.

According to Modon, this green steel, sourced from Emsteel Group and Masdar’s pioneering green hydrogen pilot project - the first of its kind in the Mena region - sets a new benchmark for sustainable and responsible construction practices.

On the key deal, CEO Ibrahim Al Maghribi said: "We are delighted to partner with Emsteel in this pioneering initiative. This strategic alliance not only underscores our commitment to sustainability but also positions Modon as a leader in the adoption of low- carbon building materials."

"By integrating green steel into our projects, we are taking a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and supporting the UAE’s green targets. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to create vibrant, sustainable communities that align with the UAE’s net-zero 2050 strategy," he added.

Saeed Alghafri, CEO, Emirates Steel, part of Emsteel Group, said: "With the recent launch of our green hydrogen pilot project with Masdar, we are elevating our utilisation of clean energy and laying the foundation for future implementation of clean hydrogen for green steel production at scale, contributing directly to the UAE’s net-zero strategy and national hydrogen economy targets."

"As the first steelmaker in the world to capture its CO2 emissions, and the first steelmaker in the MENA region to demonstrate green hydrogen for green steel production, we believe that our partnership with Modon will play a key role in building on our efforts to decarbonize industry at scale," noted Alghafri.

"We are excited to continue exploring the potential that such ground-breaking partnerships can promise to the well-being of future generations," he added.

