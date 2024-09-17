The Egyptian real estate company Tatweer Misr is planning to launch its first real estate project in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, in partnership with Naif Alrajhi Investment, Tatweer’s CEO Ahmed Shalaby told Asharq Business.

The project is set to be carried out on an area ranging from 2 to 3 million square meters by the end of 2024, Shalaby noted.

He added that his company is considering other investment opportunities in the Saudi market with government entities.

