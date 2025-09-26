Saudi Arabia - ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, announced on Thursday that it will return as a Foundation Partner of Cityscape Global 2025 for the third consecutive year.

The partnership underscores the group's pivotal role in shaping the future of urban living in Saudi Arabia.

Taking place in Malham, Riyadh from November 17 to 20, with the theme “Building The Difference, Shaping The Future”, this year’s Cityscape Global features ROSHN Group’s largest showcase to date, with a distinguished pavilion in Hall One.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the group’s expansive portfolio of residential, mixed-use developments, along with retail, leisure, and commercial destinations across the Kingdom. The pavilion will also feature a range of immersive and interactive experiences that enrich the visitor journey, reflecting ROSHN Group’s vision of creating living experiences with elevated connectivity, while reaffirming its position as a leading real estate developer and strategic partner.

The group is advancing its innovation agenda by hosting the region’s largest PropTech Hackathon, introducing new tracks to drive tech solutions for the real estate sector.

ROSHN Group’s leaders will take part in thought leadership sessions throughout Cityscape Global, contributing to conversations on the future of living and the design of communities that enhance quality of life. They will share insights on ROSHN Group’s vision for developing integrated, mixed-use destinations centered on people, bringing together living, working, leisure, and sports, while also exploring opportunities for collaboration, partnerships, and investment with international, regional, and local stakeholders.

