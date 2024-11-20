Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Company has announced the launch of 11 key residential projects in Khuzam area of capital Riyadh featuring over 10,000 units - ranging from luxurious villas to contemporary apartments - thus catering to different clients' needs.

These developments, including modern designs, are part of NHC’s strategic push to diversify housing supply and address the varied needs of Saudi families, said the company in a statement.

The new projects include Khuzam Park Residence, with units up to 379 sq m and Tala Khuzam, offering units as large as 430 sq m, while Telal Khuzam has units of nearly 219 sq m; Iyali Khuzam (796 sq m); Jawharat Khuzam 1 (929 sq m), Nafah (600 sq m), Azyan Khuzam (200 to 471 sq m) and Jadaya (538 sq m).

The projects also include Ewan Khuzam that features villas with areas of up to 594 sq m.

This announcement comes on the back of NHC's big project deals inked at the recent Cityscape Global in Riyadh.

Over the course of the four-day exhibition, the Saudi housing group had signed more than 38 agreements worth over SR5 billion ($1.33 billion). Of this, a significant one was with Tatweer for a mixed-use project worth SAR1.5 billion ($399 million).

The project, spanning 180,000 sq m, is strategically located across from King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Jawhara Stadium) in Jeddah.

