Riyadh – Ladun Investment Company inked a rental contract worth SAR 107.96 million with Real Estate Development Fund, according to a bourse disclosure.

The development fund will rent an administrative building, with an area of ​​11,247 square metres, consisting of four floors and a parking basement containing 300 spaces.

The agreement, which was signed on 4 June, holds a tenor of five years starting from 7 November 2024.

Ladun highlighted that the deal will reflect positively on its financial results during the period from 2024, 2025 to 2028

In April, the Tadawul-listed firm sealed two-year contract with UK-based Cheval Collection.

