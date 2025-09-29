Abu Dhabi - RAK Properties has launched the second phase of Mirasol, an expansive resort-style apartment community on Mina, according to a press release.

The development scheme comprises 280 units across visually distinct and architecturally striking buildings. Upon completion, the second phase of Mirasol will be home to a collection of three fully integrated residential communities.

Mirasol phase II includes apartments ranging from 389 to 524 square feet for an elegantly appointed studio to expansive 3,741 square feet three-bed penthouses.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, said: “As we have seen with previous launches across Mina, the luxury segment continues to drive the real estate in the UAE and Ras Al Khaimah, with developments such as Downtown Mina seamlessly meeting the needs of today’s homebuyers and investors while deepening Mina’s, and the emirate’s, long-term appeal.”

Earlier this month, the ADX-listed group teamed up with fintech Hubpay to allow international clients to purchase property using digital assets, including USDT, BTC, and ETH.

