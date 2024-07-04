Radius Group, an international developer of class A warehouse and industrial real estate, has teamed up with Knight Frank Mena for launching its premier project, Radius City Logistics, in Dubai Investments Park 2 (DIP II). Knight Frank Mena will be its exclusive leasing and marketing consultant.

The partnership with Knight Frank Mena highlights a significant milestone in the region's industrial sector, with Radius securing a 5.2-hectare site.

Knight Frank Mena’s Industrial & Logistics team is facilitating the complete acquisition, development process and leasing upon completion for Radius, working together to ensure the project meets the highest standards available in the market today.

According to Knight Frank Mena's research, DIP is the second most sought after industrial rental location after Al Quoz in Dubai (based on highest rents psf), and there is very low supply of stock in the DIP area.

Radius City Logistics will be the first-class A speculative temperature-controlled facility in the UAE, developed to international, institutional standards.

This development positions Radius as the pioneer international developer undertaking such a project in the region, where other investors typically focus on income-generating assets or leased warehouses.

Key highlights of the Radius City Logistics project:

*International Standards: Introduces global standards being known for serving multinational corporations such as Decathlon, Kimberly Clark, Alibaba Group and John Deere, which will set a new standard for UAE logistics facilities.

*Unique Column Grid: The project features a 12x24m column grid standard for international quality warehouses, a first for speculatively built projects in the UAE, setting a new standard in the local market.

*Project Size: At 33,000 sq m, comparable to major developments like those for Noon and Amazon in Dubai South.

According to Radius, the facility will comprise four independent blocks with separate fitted-out entrance groups and office premises, suitable for multi-tenant or single-tenant use in a contiguous space.

The design includes optimal depth blocks of 72m for cross-dock operations, a clear height of 12m, and a column grid of 12x24m, ensuring efficient racking and storage ratios.

The building will be designed and certified to UAE sustainability and green development standards, it stated.

On its debut venture, Radius Founder & CEO David Simons said: "We are delighted to announce our first project in Dubai and to be strategically located in Dubai Investments Park. The location of the future facility is at the intersection of not only the traditional existing Dubai markets but also ideally located for the growth of Dubai through 2030."

Strategically located in DIP II, a mixed-use development spanning 2,300 hectares, Radius City Logistics benefits from excellent infrastructure, facilities, and accessibility.

The site is well-connected, with major roads such as Expo Road (E77) and federal highways E11, E311, and E611 in proximity. This prime location allows for convenient travel times: 15 minutes to Jebel Ali Sea Port, 25 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, and 40 minutes to Downtown Dubai.

"The Radius signature specification and quality will be a great addition to the logistics infrastructure in Dubai," he added.

Andrew Love, Regional Partner – Head of Capital Markets & Occupier/Landlord Strategy and Solutions, MENA said: "Having acquired this site for Radius, we are absolutely delighted to be retained as their exclusive leasing broker. This will be the largest speculatively built logistics project in DIP and will be highly sought after given the current real estate supply constraints, particularly within DIP."

Knight Frank Mena, stated Love, is proud to support Radius in setting a new benchmark for quality and innovation in Dubai’s industrial and logistics sector, enhancing our portfolio significantly.

"I am confident our market leading logistics leasing team, comprising of 8 highly experienced agents, will deliver a fantastic result," he added.

Construction is scheduled to begin next month, with commissioning and tenant access expected by August 2025. This will be the largest speculatively built in DIP after completion.

