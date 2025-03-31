Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company has unveiled the launch of exclusive, upscale waterfront townhouses at The Seef in Downtown Lusail, located in the vibrant heart of Lusail’s waterfront district.

These luxurious residences offer stunning sea views and an exceptional lifestyle for both investors and residents. The Seef presents a rare investment opportunity, with prices for the townhouses starting at QAR 3.4 million ($921,924) and apartments from QAR1.7 million ($460,962).

Lusail's dynamic real estate market offers substantial growth potential for investors. The Seef provides freehold ownership and residency, making it an attractive option for foreign investors.

With mortgage financing options available through leading local banks, along with direct payment plans offering 0% interest from Qatari Diar - spanning up to 6 years for apartments and 4 years for townhouses -owning a property in The Seef has never been more accessible.

The Seef project represents the perfect blend of modern design and integrated services that meet the aspirations of investors seeking quality of life and luxury.

According to Qatari Diar, the ready-to-move-in townhouses offer a new concept of contemporary living, thanks to their stunning sea views of the Qetaifan Islands and the breathtaking skyline of Lusail City.

Lusail is known for its advanced infrastructure and futuristic designs, making it a place that combines smart and sustainable living in urban areas while offering a distinctive residential experience that blends luxury and innovation.

Additionally, the project features a range of integrated amenities, including sky bridge swimming pools, a fitness club, children’s playgrounds, squash courts, beach access, and peaceful walking paths.

The project’s prime location offers easy access to major road networks, public transportation, shopping centers, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions in Lusail, said Qatari Diar in a statement.

It is also conveniently close to key attractions in Qatar and Lusail, such as Meryal Waterpark (the largest in Qatar), Lusail Marina, and Place Vendôme Mall, all just minutes away from some of the most modern destinations in Qatar.

This provides residents with unmatched conveniences, placing the full potential of Lusail’s vibrant and dynamic city life at their doorstep, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

