Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) is looking for a multidisciplinary consultant to conduct a concept masterplan of the overall site and also provide comprehensive detailed masterplan and architectural design guidelines for its mixed-use urban development, Madinat Al Irfan East.

Spread over a 175,000 sq m area, the Madinat Al Irfan East will boast a range of modern, mixed-use developments that will help position Oman as a leading MICE and business tourism hub.

Central to these efforts is the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), which is connected to several businesses, hospitality assets, and components, stated the Omani developer.

Madinat Al Irfan East development also includes the Crowne Plaza Muscat OCEC Hotel, the first JW Marriot Hotel in Muscat, and a Business Park consisting of commercial land plots, one of which one of which houses the award-winning Omantel headquarters.

