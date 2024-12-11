ABU DHABI - Modon has launched Nawayef Park Views, the first freehold apartment development located on Hudayriyat Island. Embodying the spirit of Mediterranean island living, the low-rise project features one- to four-bedroom apartments with spacious layouts; featuring leisure, retail and high-end dining venues on site.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: “With the launch of Nawayef Park Views, we are marking a new milestone in our implementation of the Hudayriyat Island masterplan that follows an evolving global model of sustainable living. Enriching the diversity of Abu Dhabi’s urban offering, the low-rise apartment development will provide a highly desirable living environment that supports our vision of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “Blending serene ambience with lively convenience, Nawayef Park Views will make an ideal home for those seeking a mix of vibrant lifestyle and moments of tranquillity. We are proud to expand our portfolio with this unique community that will set a new benchmark for apartment living in the UAE.”