UAE-based MAG Lifestyle Development has announced the launch of MAG 777, a AED350 million ($95.2 million) cutting-edge residential tower located in a lakefront setting in Dubai Sports City, which is already 60% complete.

MAG 777 combines the tranquility of a serene lakefront setting with the vibrancy of Dubai’s dynamic city life. The development offers easy access to some of the city’s most renowned shopping malls, dining outlets, entertainment venues, medical facilities, and schools, making it a prime choice for both families and professionals. Additionally, the project is in proximity to world-class sports facilities, such as stadiums and golf courses, enhancing its appeal for those seeking an active lifestyle.

The 22-storey building offers 261 fully-fitted units, featuring studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments designed to embody modern luxury and functionality, and will be ready for handover by the end of 2025.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG Lifestyle Development, emphasized the importance of MAG 777 in the company’s portfolio: "In line with our commitment to creating exceptional living experiences, MAG 777 represents a new benchmark in luxury living at Dubai Sports City. This project promises a lifestyle that embodies elegance, comfort, and modernity. Every element, from the exquisite interiors to the world-class amenities, has been thoughtfully crafted to meet the aspirations of our discerning residents. We are excited to bring this unique vision to life and raise expectations for urban living in Dubai Sports City."-TradeArabia News Service

