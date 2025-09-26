UAE - MAAIA, a global real estate developer renowned for its European-inspired craftsmanship and commitment to excellence, has officially broken ground on La Clé, its boutique residential development in the heart of Al Furjan.

The groundbreaking ceremony marks a significant step forward for the premium project, which is scheduled for completion in Q1 2027.

La Clé by MAAIA will deliver 56 premium residences, featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, along with a selected number of apartments with a private pool—an exclusive offering in the Al Furjan community.

Thoughtfully designed to bring nature indoors, the development blends modern aesthetics with serene surroundings, combining contemporary layouts, premium finishes, and a community-focused lifestyle.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Founder & Chairman Mohammed Imran said: "Our ambition is to contribute to the growth and development goals of the UAE. The groundbreaking of La Clé represents more than the start of construction, it marks the realisation of MAAIA’s vision to craft homes that merge modern design with nature, offering a unique lifestyle to the Al Furjan community."

"With Ashiyana Group and Emsquare Engineering Consultants as our trusted partners, we are confident that La Clé will redefine boutique luxury living in Dubai," he stated.

For this project, MAAIA said construction will be led by Ashiyana Group as the main contractor, supported by Emsquare Engineering Consultants as design and supervision partner.

The two firms bring decades of experience and proven expertise in delivering high-quality residential projects across the UAE and wider region.

"We are proud to partner with MAAIA on La Clé, a project that reflects both ambition and attention to detail," said Hasinul Haque Mohammad, Founder & Managing Director of Ashiyana Group.

"Our proven track record of delivering projects on time and to the highest quality standards ensures that La Clé will be brought to life with precision, care, and a commitment to excellence," he stated.

The groundbreaking of La Clé comes as part of MAAIA’s ethos and forthcoming plans: to build development that will feature conscious designs which set standards for generations to come across Dubai and the UAE, he added.

