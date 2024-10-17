KUWAIT, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Touristic Projects Company has finalized the feasibility study of Al-Kahrain resort and is coordinating with relevant government departments to work out the needed laws to kick start the mega venture.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday that the revamped facility will span across 800,000 square meters, featuring two hotels and 200 chaltes. It quoted the chairman, Sheikh Mohammad Salman Al-Sabah, as saying that the company's efforts in this respect are in tune with neo Kuwait 2035 development strategy, noting the objectives to contribute to hiking income resources, creating jobs and boosting the economy.

He singled out South Al-Sabbahia Winter Land project as one of the landmark activities for the 2024-2025 season, adding that other projects include Al-Nuwiaseeb entertainment facility and South Sabbahia park, due to open in November.

Sheikh Mohammad Salman revealed that a contract had been signed for Al-Mangaf entertainment facility (previously the Hilton), due to be inaugurated in 2026, also mentioning the renovated Messila beach in addition to the ongoing overhaul and beautification of the seaside regions.

