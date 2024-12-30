Doha, Qatar: Luxury residential towers and prime commercial spaces will be implemented in the coming year as Qatar’s major real estate developers including Qatari Diar and the UDC have indicated new projects for 2025, transforming Qatar’s real estate landscape.

Accentuating the market post-2024, Serban Spirea, realty expert and CEO of FG Realty said that the country will witness numerous exciting projects in the residential and commercial sectors. “We anticipate strong demand driven by Qatar’s growing population and a post-World Cup economic boost,” he told The Peninsula.

Highlighting the current year’s achievements, he said that Qatar saw robust market growth, particularly in leasing and selling high-end residential and commercial properties and the companies have contributed to the growing GDP.

“Our efforts have supported Qatar’s economy by attracting international tenants and investors, driving foreign capital into the market,” Spirea said. He noted that the success of projects in 2024 will continue in the forthcoming year, drawing even more entrepreneurs to explore and invest in the unique market.

With surging housing and commercial projects, market experts note that the rents are expected to fluctuate depending on the type of residencies and areas. However, officials have confirmed that the current quarter remained firm and will likely remain the same in 2025.

Spirea Said, “In Q4 2024, rents have stabilised after fluctuations earlier in the year. Increased supply in Lusail and The Pearl has balanced demand, while inflation and infrastructure upgrades have influenced market dynamics.”

He remarked that Qatar is currently undergoing a transformation process in its residential sector with expansions and developments across new areas.

“We’re focusing on high-profile properties in Lusail and The Pearl, the official said adding in the coming year, projects will be further explored and implemented in “mixed-use developments” and accelerating into branded residences to meet global demand.

The industry expert also emphasised that partnering with local and foreign investors is integral for a stronger economy.

He said, “Collaboration is key to growth strategy and we are in discussions with both Qatari and international partners to bring innovative concepts and expand FGREALTY’s reach worldwide.”

