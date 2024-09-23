UAE: KASCO Developments has officially launched its business in the UAE property market with an initial investment of AED 1.20 billion, according to a press release.

KASCO Group has run operations in real estate since 2008 and its portfolio delivered projects; such as Waves Tower by KASCO, KASCO Residence, KASCO Tower, and Gulf Oasis.

The development company plans to sell 1 million square feet of residential projects by 2025, boosting its vision of integrating technology with modern design trends.

In the short term, the company seeks to launch, sell, and deliver its first three projects. Dubai areas of particular interest to the new company include Business Bay and Al Jaddaf.

The new venture builds on the KASCO Group's 30 years of experience in project execution, financial management, and strategic planning.

Mustafa Al Kaissi, Chairman of KASCO Developments, stated: "KASCO Developments will differentiate itself in Dubai’s soaring market by prioritising client well-being and an inspiring living experience.”

Issa Abdul Rahman, CEO of KASCO Developments, commented: “We are bringing the values of professionalism, reliability, and premium quality that have always been at the heart of the KASCO Group to our new real estate ventures.”

