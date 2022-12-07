Dubai-based Ellington Properties has announced that it has started the handover of its Belgravia Heights project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The handover marks the completion of Ellington's second project in recent months, having initiated the handover process of its Harrington House project in early November.

Located in the family-friendly community of JVC, Belgravia Heights is home to 155 residential units comprising spacious studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The residential development is a manifestation of Ellington Properties’ commitment to crafting inspiring living spaces, with bespoke interiors, stylish exteriors, and extraordinary landscaped gardens setting new standards in understated elegance.

It features all key amenities designed to elevate lifestyles while creating long-term value such as a resort-style swimming pool, changing rooms inspired by spas, an outdoor kids’ play area, an outdoor yoga area, and a fitness and games centre, courtyard views and games tables.

The development also features a roof terrace designed for social gatherings, a lounge area with games storage, and a lobby area with hotel-style furnishings as well as a concierge and security service, said the developer.

Ellington Properties has a varied portfolio of award-winning projects including Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, Somerset Mews and Harrington House, all located in JVC; DT1 in Downtown Dubai as well as Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences, it added.

