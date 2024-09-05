Arab Finance: Heliopolis Company for Housing and Development (HELI) has successfully sold 90 residential units of different sizes in the AZURE Compound in New Heliopolis City with a total sales value of around EGP 482 million, as per a filing.

The company has received down payments amounting to nearly EGP 60 million.

It is worthy to note that these sales represent five times the sales garnered by the firm in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, amounting to around EGP 91 million.

Moreover, the company is set to launch 200 new residential units in New Heliopolis City at the end of October 2024 as part of its plan to expand its business and meet the increasing demand for the residential units.

This launch aims to strengthen the company’s presence in the real estate market and increase its sales volume in the coming period.

It is worth mentioning that the company is currently looking forward to developing the Green Qasaba area in New Heliopolis City as part of its plans to boost the city's infrastructure.

In addition, it is planning to connect the northern and southern parts of the city with an electric tram to facilitate transportation in the city.

