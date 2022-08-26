Dubai recorded a total of 2,739 transactions with a combined value of AED8.4 billion ($2.3 billion) this week, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

During the week ending August 26, the emirate saw 274 plots sold for AED1.36 billion, as well as 1,902 apartments and villas worth AED4.35 billion.

Business Bay topped the deals with a land sold for AED110 million. Another piece of land sold for AED38.75 million in Wadi Al Safa 2 emerged as the second-biggest transaction.

In terms of the number of deals, Al Hebiah Fifth topped the table with 100 sales transactions worth AED284.4 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 76 sales transactions valued at AED254.28 million and Al Merkadh with 21 sales transactions worth AED152 million.

The value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AEd1.67 billion.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz )

