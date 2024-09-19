UAE - SOL Properties launched a series of high-end projects with an anticipated gross development value (GDV) of AED 12 billion in the next six months, according to a press release.

The development schemes are expected to anchor the UAE real estate market, reflecting new standards for luxury and efficiency, while contributing to the Gulf country’s overall economic growth.

SOL Properties, a leading real estate developer in the UAE and the premier real estate development arm of the Bhatia Group, has acquired 4 million sq. ft. of prime land for ultra-luxury projects and affordable luxury projects.

They include a new esteemed project in the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah and the prestigious Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Downtown Dubai at a combined value of AED 8.20 billion.

Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of SOL Properties, said: “As we strive to exceed the projected GDV and align our objectives with an evolving sector and changing market preferences, we are excited about our forthcoming projects and plans.”

“Through each project, we seek to uphold our longstanding legacy in the industry by adhering to the highest quality and innovative standards, further delivering exceptional value to the country,” Bhatia added.

