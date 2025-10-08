Dubai-based Mashriq Elite Real Estate Development has announced the successful handover of its project - Floareá Residence at Arjan - in Dubailand master community comprising 206 fully finished, designer apartments.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, senior officials said plans are afoot to add more than 1,200 units to Dubai’s residential stock in two years from projects in pipeline across key locations with four already launched and an upcoming fifth one.

The Floareá Residence, they stated, comes with many firsts including a first-of-its-kind grand waterfall standing 5m tall and 30m wide.

The largest and the very first in a residential project in Dubai, it falls from an Infinity Pool on the first floor to the ground complemented by a walkway to enhance a leisurely lifestyle experience closer to nature, they added.

Work on the project started in September 2023 and the hand-over process began in August 2025, thus marking a milestone in its commitment to build and deliver quality apartments to investors within the promised timelines.

Mashriq Elite, with an established legacy of project excellence and trust in real estate and telecom sectors across global geographies, including Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia and the UAE, said the success of Floareá Residence will be followed by a slew of residential developments in the pipeline across Dubai’s key locations in the next three years.

"The year-on-year residential real estate growth registered in Dubai has consistently remained exponential with continuing upswing in demand, thanks to the emirate firmly positioned as a destination for diverse range of investors, including those looking for affordable luxury lifestyle," said Kamran Muhammad, the CEO of Mashriq Elite Developments.

"At Mashriq Elite, we are proud to be part of this growth story, contributing to the city-state’s success and reputation, and in turn supporting the overall growth of Dubai’s economic prosperity," he stated.

He said increasing rental yields and asset appreciation of up-to 12-15 percent overall, will continue to propel the growth of the market further.

"Buoyed by the growth prospects, we have a healthy pipeline of new projects on our drawing board," he added.

Mashriq Elite’s second project - Floarea Vista – will be in Discovery Gardens. The developer’s third and fourth projects – Floarea Grande and Floarea Skies – will come up in Arjan and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) respectively, while a fifth – Floarea Oasis – will be at the Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC).

Upcoming projects also include Floarea Breeze at Dubai Islands as well as in Meydan District 11 and Dubai Production City (DPC) where land parcels have already have been strategically secured.

