Dubai Holding Investments, the dedicated investment arm of Dubai Holding, in partnership with Brookfield Properties, a leading global manager of high-quality real estate assets, has launched Solaya, an exclusive collection of 234 beachfront residences in the Jumeirah 1 neighbourhood at the heart of Dubai.

Leveraging the renowned Meraas brand of Dubai Holding Real Estate, the landmark project marks the next chapter of the longstanding partnership between Dubai Holding Investments and Brookfield. After shaping several of Dubai’s most iconic retail and lifestyle destinations, the partners are now bringing their expertise to create a new benchmark in the city’s residential market.

Spanning nine buildings across 40 acres, the development offers an elegant mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom residences, alongside an exceptional collection of penthouses, 18 signature garden houses with private infinity pools and secluded courtyards, duplexes with oversized terraces for alfresco living. Each penthouse provides the ultimate privacy, featuring private lobbies, dedicated elevators and large terraces complete with infinity pools.

Designed by world-renowned Foster + Partners, with interiors by 1508 London, every residence has been thoughtfully crafted to deliver seamless indoor–outdoor living, with open-plan configurations, soaring ceiling heights, distinctive design elements and panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline.

Omar Karim, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Investments, said: “Our long-standing partnership with Brookfield underscores Dubai Holding’s commitment to forging global alliances that deliver long-term value for the emirate. Together, we have created some of Dubai’s most iconic retail and lifestyle destinations, and with Solaya, we are extending this collaboration into the residential sector. This project reflects our shared ambition and confidence in Dubai’s continued growth as a world-class city. By aligning with partners of Brookfield’s calibre, we ensure every investment we make delivers meaningful impact, strengthens our communities and reinforces Dubai’s global reputation as a hub for innovation and opportunity.”

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: "Solaya reflects our unwavering commitment to collaborating with world-class partners to create extraordinary destinations that elevate well-being and foster connections with nature – values that are increasingly sought-after by today’s discerning homeowners. As consumer preferences continue to shift towards spaces with wellness-focused design and thoughtfully curated environments, Solaya both meets and exceeds these aspirations by introducing a new standard of residential living within one of the most established and desirable communities in Dubai."

Rob Devereux, Chief Executive Officer, Brookfield Properties, said: "We are thrilled to bring Solaya to the market as part of our exciting collaboration with Dubai Holding Investments and Meraas. This rare opportunity offers the privilege of beachfront living in the heart of Jumeirah 1, alongside renowned dining and lifestyle destinations. Solaya embodies a refined balance of exclusivity, elegance and connection to the sea.”

Solaya offers residents access to amenities including a spa featuring therapeutic saunas and treatment rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness centre with dedicated studios, a private cinema, private dining and meeting rooms and an exclusive residents’ lounge.

The location of the development in Jumeirah 1 means residents have easy access to Dubai's vibrant cultural landscape, with J1 Beach being in close proximity and Downtown Dubai within close reach, combining secluded luxury and cosmopolitan convenience.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).