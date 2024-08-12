Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced that the highly anticipated Al Naseem Social Hub is set to open its doors soon.

The hub will feature walkways and entertainment spaces, in addition to modern service and commercial facilities.

The Bahraini developer signed up Hisham Abdelrahman Jaafar (HAJ) Construction to manage the construction of the hub, while Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau (MSCEB) was brought on as the main project consultant and supervising the project construction stages.

The centre will comprise designated gyms for men and women, open-roof padel courts, a mixed-use hall and sitting room, as well as indoor and outdoor play areas, and a sauna and steam room.

The social hub will also include outdoor seating overlooking the water canal, in addition to a facilities management building and shops, stated the developer.

Ahmed Omer Trading & Contracting is the primary contractor fior the project, while Horizon Interiors led the centre’s interior design works.

Diyar Al Muharraq is the largest integrated city in the Kingdom, offering a variety of housing solutions and a luxurious modern lifestyle, all while preserving the traditional family values of the Bahraini community.

It offers a balanced mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities that encompass a smart, self-contained, and futuristic model city in the kingdom.-TradeArabia News Service

