DHG Properties, a leading Swiss real estate development company, has announced that it has achieved significant sales milestone for its latest project, Helvetia Residences, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, with 58% of its units getting sold within the development.

Dubai's real estate sector has shown impressive growth with active off-plan and ready property activity. Off-plan properties saw total transactions make up about 62.4% of the market in Q2 of 2024, said the company in a statement.

Flats were the most popular property type, equating to AED4.3 billion in value with 81.7% of these transactions in hot spots including Dubai Hills, Business Bay, and Jumeirah Village Circle, it stated.

During the same period, ready properties also performed well with transactions totaling AED3 billion and making up 37.6% of the market.

This robust performance showcases Dubai’s strong market resilience and growing investor interest particularly in the residential landscape, it added.

On the sales milestone, Founder & Chairman Blagoje Antić said: "Dubai keeps proving itself as a top spot for real estate investment as we have witnessed significant growth in both sales volume and value. The total number of property transactions reached 43,261 in Q2, up 18.5%, thus netting a total sales value of more than AED120 billion when compared to the previous quarter; which recorded 36,448 transactions and amounting to AED108.2 billion."

Antić pointed out that this surge has also been reflected in the sales of DHG's currently under construction project, Helvetia Residences, as we have achieved 58% of units sold to date.

"As the demand for off-plan property in Dubai continues to grow, we are actively anticipating market needs to ensure Helvetia Residences is not only delivered on time but is also setting new industry standards in line with the vision of the UAE - this is what has led to our excellence overseas, and it remains a formula that we are working towards replicating here as well," he added.

Through the Helvetia Residences project, DHG Properties is bringing its unique European flair to the UAE in Jumeirah Village Circle, thus catering to Dubai's diverse population and help boost DHG’s portfolio.

With a 30-year track record, the Swiss developer boasts 300 completed projects, 2.5 million sq m of development, and over 1,500 residential and commercial projects in the pipeline.-TradeArabia News Service

