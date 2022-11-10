UAE - Damac Properties, a leading UAE developer, has announced the launch of its new luxurious 25-storey building, Elegance Tower, in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

Branded by renowned designer Zuhair Murad, the tower features one-bedroom apartment of up to 827.21 sq ft and two-bedroom apartments of up to 1,379.61 sq ft displaying elegance with its white and gold interiors, said the developer.

With its prime location in the heart of the bustling downtown area, and only a short walk away from The Dubai Mall, the building offers the best views of the city, including vistas of Za’abeel, Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa, it stated.

"We continue to responsibly bring unique products to market, and Elegance Tower stands out with its beautiful design, luxury offerings and incomparable central location," remarked Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of Damac Properties.

"The demand has already been massive, and we are overwhelmed by interest from customers - many of whom are repeat customers who trust our brand and love our products," he stated.

"Among the unique features of the tower is the “secret” door in all units, which appears as a decorative shelf display in the living room but opens up directly into the master bedroom, giving the homes a sense of privacy and singularity," he added.

The interior embodies the poise of the Zuhair Murad brand. Prominent among top celebrities, the world-famous fashion designer enters into an interior design collaboration with Damac Properties.

The reputed property developer is no stranger to brand collaborations, having successfully collaborated with world-famous brands such as Fendi, Versace, Cavalli, Paramount, and de Grisogono.

The tower shows off its amenities, with a swimming pool overlooking the Dubai skyline, a pool bar, a sun bed zone, lagoons, a kids play area and a fully equipped gym.

