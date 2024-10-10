Egypt - DAL Developments is preparing to launch its latest project, THRU, located in West Cairo, as per an emailed press release.

The project covers 23,500 square meters, with a 450-meter frontage on Dahshour Link Road, making it a key destination in the area.

THRU will feature five unique buildings designed by renowned architect Raef Fahmi. These buildings will offer commercial, administrative, and medical clinic spaces, creating a lively, integrated hub for the community.

With an expected sales value of EGP 5 billion, the project aligns with the country’s vision of urban growth and private sector investment.

“It exemplifies the state's broader vision of empowering private sector investments in urban growth, contributing to a national investment strategy that exceeds EGP 1 trillion,” Samir El Naggar, Chairman of DAL Developments, said.

THRU is DAL Developments’ second project, following the success of their first project, FIVE FIFTY FIVE, which has achieved over 70% of sales since its launch. Construction is already underway, with concrete work expected to start by the end of the year.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).