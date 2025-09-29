Bahrain - Construction work on the new-generation residential towers project in East Hidd Housing has reached 86 per cent, Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi has said.

The project will provide 740 apartments, with all infrastructure works already completed.

The minister made the remarks during a field visit to East Hidd yesterday, joined by ministry and Housing Bank officials as well as the engineering team, to review progress on construction packages and infrastructure developments.

She emphasised the importance of adhering to timelines to ensure swift delivery of housing services to eligible citizens, praising the efforts of engineers and contractors.

The East Hidd towers are the second project of their kind after the Salman Town towers, featuring coastal views, modern apartment designs and enhanced facilities such as parking, rooftop gardens, green spaces, security systems and upgraded communal areas.

Ms Al Romaihi noted that the project reflects the government’s commitment to accelerating housing provision through housing cities, financing solutions and public-private partnerships, and confirmed its place as a key component of the Government Action Plan 2023-2026.

